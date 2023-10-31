AJK PM urges world HR bodies to take notice of worsening political, human rights situation in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while urging the world human rights bodies to take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said that it was high time that the world should play its due role to stop bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 31st Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while urging the world human rights bodies to take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) said that it was high time that the world should play its due role to stop bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the AJK PM said that the global community must shun its policy of indifference towards the plight of Kashmiris and come forward in a big way to help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that there was a dire need that the international community should take effective cognizance of the continuous violations of human rights by the Indian occupation forces as well as the political and economic exploitation of Kashmiris by the Indian government.

Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir, he said that despite using all means of oppression and suppression, India has miserably failed to break the will of the valiant Kashmiris.

In order to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully, he stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive plan of action to mount pressure on India on political and diplomatic fronts.

He said that the then prime minister of India himself took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations. Terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable and non-negotiable right of the people of Kashmir, he said, Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal. The sacred blood of the Kashmiri martyrs would never go in vain, he added.

"Kashmiris have since long ago decided to align their political future with Pakistan", he said, adding that accession to Pakistan was a one-point agenda of the Kashmiri people. In order to achieve this goal, he said, the struggle was going on on all fronts.