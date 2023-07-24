(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterated his commitment to turn AJK into a welfare state in true perspective.

The development of the liberated territory was the vision and mission of his government, he made the assertions talking to a delegation that called on him in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

AJK Premiere expressed that "A new era of development will begin soon and the liberated territory will be turned into a model state where every citizen will have equal opportunities to survive and thrive", adding that the establishment of the rule of law would be his first priority.

He assured that the state resources would be utilized honestly and transparently to ensure uniform development and prosperity in the state, adding that his government would leave no stone unturned to end the surging unemployment in the state.

The PM also said that the government was struggling hard to put the region on the path of development, while the restoration of merit is the top most priorities of his government.

"For this purpose, the coalition government would take on board all its allies", he added.

Replying to a question he said that there should be across-the-board accountability and every looted penny of the state should be recovered".