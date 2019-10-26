UrduPoint.com
AJK Poised To Embrace Economic Revolution: AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:46 PM

AJK poised to embrace economic revolution: AJK President

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Saturday said the economy of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir was in a takeoff position, and a great economic revolution was knocking at the doors

Talking to a high level Portuguese delegation which called on him in the state's metropolis, he said that due to exemplary law and order situation and the government's investment-friendly policies, Azad Kashmir was a very suitable region for investment.

Talking to a high level Portuguese delegation which called on him in the state's metropolis, he said that due to exemplary law and order situation and the government's investment-friendly policies, Azad Kashmir was a very suitable region for investment.

"Vast prospects of investment exist in tourism, energy, agriculture, livestock, poultry, education and health sectors in the liberated territory," he said and added that the government had offered many concessions to encourage investment in the state.

He said due to moderate weather, natural beauty, traditional hospitality and better law and order situation, Azad Kashmir was very fertile for investment particularly in tourism sector.

Sardar Masood Khan said due to vast natural water resources, the liberated territory had a great potential for hydropower generation, and 8,000 megawatt electricity can be smoothly produced.

He also apprised the delegation about the history, administrative affairs and priorities of the government of Azad Kashmir.

The Portuguese delegation evinced keen interest in housing and infrastructure sectors.

