UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Poised To Embrace Economic Revolution: Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:45 AM

AJK poised to embrace economic revolution: Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the economy of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is in a takeoff position, and a great economic revolution is knocking at our doors

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the economy of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is in a takeoff position, and a great economic revolution is knocking at our doors.

He was talking to a high level Portuguese delegation which called on him here on Saturday.

The state president said that due to exemplary law and order situation and the government's investment-friendly policies, Azad Kashmir is a very suitable region for investment.

"Vast prospects of investment exist in tourism, energy, agriculture, livestock, poultry, education and health sectors in the liberated territory," he said and added that the government has offered many concessions to encourage investment in the state.

He said that due to moderate weather, natural beauty, traditional hospitality and better law and order situation, Azad Kashmir is very fertile for investment particularly in tourism sector.

Sardar Masood Khan said that due to vast natural water resources, the liberated territory has great potential for hydropower generation, and 8,000 megawatt electricity can be smoothly produced.

He also apprised the delegation about the history, administrative affairs and priorities of the government of Azad Kashmir. The Portuguese delegation evinced keen interest in housing and infrastructure sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Electricity Education Water Law And Order Agriculture Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Housing

Recent Stories

Iraqi President Says US Reliability as Ally in Que ..

2 minutes ago

Barty, Stosur spearhead Australia in Fed Cup final ..

2 minutes ago

LHC adjourns Maryam Nawaz bail plea till tomorrow

21 minutes ago

Local Press: Bolsonaro’s visit bolsters UAE-Braz ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.