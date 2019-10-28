AJK poised to embrace economic revolution: Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the economy of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is in a takeoff position, and a great economic revolution is knocking at our doors

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the economy of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is in a takeoff position, and a great economic revolution is knocking at our doors.

He was talking to a high level Portuguese delegation which called on him here on Saturday.

The state president said that due to exemplary law and order situation and the government's investment-friendly policies, Azad Kashmir is a very suitable region for investment.

"Vast prospects of investment exist in tourism, energy, agriculture, livestock, poultry, education and health sectors in the liberated territory," he said and added that the government has offered many concessions to encourage investment in the state.

He said that due to moderate weather, natural beauty, traditional hospitality and better law and order situation, Azad Kashmir is very fertile for investment particularly in tourism sector.

Sardar Masood Khan said that due to vast natural water resources, the liberated territory has great potential for hydropower generation, and 8,000 megawatt electricity can be smoothly produced.

He also apprised the delegation about the history, administrative affairs and priorities of the government of Azad Kashmir. The Portuguese delegation evinced keen interest in housing and infrastructure sectors.