AJK Police Equipped With The Latest Fast-moving 19-vehicle Fleet
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 11:02 PM
In order to boost prompt professional services to the needy, the Azad Jammu Kashmir government on Wednesday furnished AJK police with a fleet of the latest fast-moving 19 vehicles (4 x 4 single cabin) to the police department for use at various police stations across Azad Jammu Kashmir, official sources said
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq handed over the keys of the new vehicles to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Reserve, Dr. Liaquat Hussain, at a ceremony hosted in the state metropolis on Wednesday.
New vehicles will be supplied to different police stations subject to their requirements, it was told on this occasion.
"The fresh vehicles provided to the police will not be used in any squad or protocol except in police stations," authoritative official sources stated on this occasion.
Senior Minister Colonel (Retired) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed, Information Minister Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Minister of education Sardar Aamir Altaf, food Minister Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Forest Minister Akmal Hussain Sargala, and Inspector General of Police Rana Abdul Jabad were also present on this occasion.
