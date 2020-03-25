AJK police rounded up 176 for violating lock down in Mirpur District

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ; After the arrest of 96 more violators of the lock down at second day of the stringent prohibitory orders by police in Mirpur on Wedmeday, the number of those rounded up in various parts of the district during two days has raised to 176 places besides impounding of 46 motor cycles and a car used by the violators, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first day of the lock down a total of 80 persons, including 30 visiting Kashmir-origin British nationals were rounded up in various parts of the district on the charges of defying the prohibitory orders imposed to ensure the strict implementation of the 3-week complete lock down for thwarting the spread of Corona virus in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Mirpur Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem told APP here Wednesday evening.

The district police chief said that 33 cases have been registered in police stations of Mi4rpur city, Thothal, Afzalpur and Dadayal against all of the 96 persons arrested on Wednesday under section 188 Cr. PC for violating the lock down through roaming in the streets unnecessarily The SSP said that earlier, the police booked the violators in 8 cases registered Tuesday night in various police stations in the district including the city police station, Afzal Pur, Harlan, New City and Dadyal police station.

The district police chief said that 30 of the Kashmir-origin British nationals were apprehended in various parts of Dadayal sub division of this districts for defying the prohibitory orders riding mostly bikes unnecessarily during lock-down that was imposed for next three weeks in AJK to disband the spread of the epidemic in the area.

Those others arrested included seven persons in Mirpur city, 35 rounded up in adjoining Jatlaan area in three cases, 3 nabbed in a case of taking law in hand in New City and five rounded up by the police station of Afzalpur for violating the ban on general movement during the lock down, Irfan Saleem said. Cases have also been registered against these accused and further investigations are in progress, the SSP said.

Responding to a question, Raja Irfan Saleem said that the overall situation was in full control as mostly the masses strictly obeyed the prohibitory orders imposed in the wake of the lock-down across the district.

To a question, the SSP said that the law enforcing authorities will be compelled to initiate more stringent action against the violators of the lock-down if anybody found defying the ban imposed to avert the much impending threat of spread of the pandemic.

The District Police chief strictly advised the population to stay in to their houses in line with the medical advisory of the government avoiding unnecessary outing during whole of the period of the 3-week lock down in the State including this district to avoid the threat of spread of the virus that has engulfed over 196 countries the world over including our country.