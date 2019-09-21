AJK population fully prepared to respond Indian aggression: AJK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan categorically declared on Saturday that the people of AJK were fully prepared to respond to any Indian misadventure.

Addressing a public gathering at forward Chakothi town of the Line of Control (LoC), he said Kashmiri people were standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and were ready to completely frustrate Indian designs.

The prime minister said India by resorting to unprovoked firing wanted to push back the civilian population residing along the LoC but the courageous people of Azad Kashmir had foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He paid rich tribute to the people affected by the unprovoked Indian shelling and assured them that his government would take all possible steps to minimize their sufferings.

Raja Farooq Haider added that we had strong believe in the professional capabilities and bravery of our armed forces. It was the army of islam, which had great ability to foil any evil design.

Referring to the UN General Assembly session on 27th of this month, he said overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis would record their historic protest on this occasion.

The AJK prime minister expressed his profound gratitude to government, nation, political parties, figures and tribal leadership from arranging protests and expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan assured Kashmiri brethren living other side of LoC that they were not alone in their just struggle and every single person of Azad Kashmir was standing with them.

"Every child, youth and elder in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were eager to help their oppressed brethren in occupied Kashmir", PM added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Farooq Haider was warmly welcomed at Ghari Dupatta, Hattian Bala, Chinnari, Chakothi and other points during his Jehlum Valley visit.

Haider also inaugurated and distributed Sehat Sahulat Card during his visit to the valley.