AJK Population warns of outbreak of impending second spell of COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) : :People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir have been advised by the state health authorities to continue strictly acting upon the preventive measures, set by the State medical advisory, to avert the threat of spread of the novel corona virus which at present was at decline but in fluctuated form in the State since past few days.

When contacted Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain told APP here on Thursday that although the wave of COVID-19 in AJK was assessed to be in declined form, with fluctuation for last few days, there was yet the apprehension of the outbreak of the pandemic if the due preventive measures were not adopted in letter and spirit by the masses, he observed.

The DHO underlined with his expert opinion that outburst of the second spell of the pandemic was expected in Azad Jammu Kashmir in the coming days especially in the forthcoming days of the holy eid-ul-adha festival if people started ignoring the preventive measures as being repeatedly advised by the authorities.

Dr. Fida advised to the people to strictly act upon the preventive measures to be saved from the pandemic by wearing mask, staying at home, avoiding undue visit outside besides attending the gatherings and other identical preventive measures already advised by the State Health Authorities of the AJK government across the state.