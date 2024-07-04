AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, on July 17 with unwavering devotion and reverence.

Quoting official sources and organizers, APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur that special arrangements are in place to honor the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions, who embraced martyrdom in Karbala for the sake of Islam.

The day will begin with special prayers at mosques and Imambargahs, followed by Alam and Zul'jinnah processions in all district headquarters and cities. Social and political organizations, as well as individuals, will set up stalls offering juices and sweet water along the processions' routes.

Ulema and Zakerin will deliver speeches highlighting the essence of the day, inspiring Muslims to uphold the glory of islam and render sacrifices for its lofty ideals.

APP/ahr/378