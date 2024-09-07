AJK Prepares To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi With Spiritual Zeal
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) is abuzz with excitement as preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), reach a fever pitch. The region is set to celebrate the sacred occasion on September 17 with unparalleled enthusiasm and devotion, the APP correspondent provided information from Mirpur
He further reported that cities and towns across AJK's 10 districts are being decked out in vibrant lights and colorful banners, while gates will be erected at major roads and streets to mark the occasion. The night sky will be aglow with illuminated buildings, reflecting the jubilation of the Muslim community.
Special prayers will be offered at dawn in mosques across AJK and Indian-occupied Kashmir, seeking the flourishing of Islam, unity among Muslims, and liberation of occupied territories.
Processions and gatherings will be held in all major towns and cities, featuring tributes to the Holy Prophet's remarkable services to humanity. Scholars will emphasize the importance of adhering to the teachings of islam and the Prophet's sayings for a bright future.
In Mirpur, the lake city, multiple processions will converge into a main procession, joined by people from all walks of life. Ulema will pay glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet, while milk and soft drinks will be distributed along the procession routes. Cooked food will also be distributed among the needy to mark the occasion.
