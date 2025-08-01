AJK Prepares To Celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Azad Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm and devotion across the state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm and devotion across the state. The day will be marked as a national holiday, and elaborate programs are being planned under the auspices of various social, political, and public representative organizations, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Friday.
According to the details, a major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President's House in AJK's capital city, where the AJK President will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. Similar ceremonies will be held across the state, including in Mirpur, where the national flags will be hoisted at the Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14. Sales points and stalls of the Pakistan and AJK national flags are being set up in all major towns and cities.
The celebrations will be marked with traditional national zeal and fervor, with national flags being hoisted on all private and public sector buildings. Colorful lights will be illuminated on buildings as a sign of jubilation, showcasing the deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan. The Kashmiris' sole destination, historically, geographically, religiously, and in all other respects, will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.
Speakers in the ceremonies will highlight the importance of Independence Day and reiterate the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their freedom struggle. They will also emphasize the ultimate fate of Jammu & Kashmir, which will be decided through a plebiscite, as per UN resolutions.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Kashmiris, Pakistanis in Japan to hold protest against India16 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week begins in AJK16 hours ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day2 days ago
-
AJK govt clarifies stand on refugees' representation2 days ago
-
NGC achieves milestone in power infrastructure development5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq launches Monsoon Tree Plantation dr ..6 days ago
-
The Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq pledges for brighter fu ..6 days ago
-
AJK govt announces to implement a cryptocurrency policy in the state9 days ago
-
Sardar Yasir Ilyas calls on AJK PM for promotion of tourism9 days ago
-
Cyber frauds in IIOJ&K; over 800 cases detected in 5 years13 days ago
-
Pakistan Red Crescent Society provides relief to AJK families16 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirms state government's resolve to intr ..23 days ago