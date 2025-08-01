Open Menu

AJK Prepares To Celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 11:06 PM

AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day

Azad Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm and devotion across the state

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu & Kashmir is gearing up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with great enthusiasm and devotion across the state. The day will be marked as a national holiday, and elaborate programs are being planned under the auspices of various social, political, and public representative organizations, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Friday.

According to the details, a major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President's House in AJK's capital city, where the AJK President will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and AJK. Similar ceremonies will be held across the state, including in Mirpur, where the national flags will be hoisted at the Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14. Sales points and stalls of the Pakistan and AJK national flags are being set up in all major towns and cities.

The celebrations will be marked with traditional national zeal and fervor, with national flags being hoisted on all private and public sector buildings. Colorful lights will be illuminated on buildings as a sign of jubilation, showcasing the deep-rooted love and affection for Pakistan. The Kashmiris' sole destination, historically, geographically, religiously, and in all other respects, will be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Speakers in the ceremonies will highlight the importance of Independence Day and reiterate the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their freedom struggle. They will also emphasize the ultimate fate of Jammu & Kashmir, which will be decided through a plebiscite, as per UN resolutions.

