AJK President accuses India of hatching nefarious plans to remove every symbol representing history of Muslims in IIOJK:

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)President, Sardar Masood Khan said on Thursday that India was removing every symbol related to the history of Muslims or the religion of Islam in occupied Jammu and Kashmir under a well thought out strategy

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)President, Sardar Masood Khan said on Thursday that India was removing every symbol related to the history of Muslims or the religion of islam in occupied Jammu and Kashmir under a well thought out strategy.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a photographic and cultural exhibition organized by Ministery of Foreign Affairs in Federal capital on Thursday, AJK President said Thursday night.

The exhibition was also addressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and others also spoke on the occasion.

India's current fanatical rulers have hinted construction of 100,000 Hindu temples in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the razing the mosques that they falsely claim, were constructed by demolishing Hindu temples, he said.

"Islam spread in Kashmir not through conquests but by words and deeds of mystics and saints, whose piety, righteousness, spirituality and care for humanity inspired local population to convert to Islam. No forced conversions." AJK President said that the BJP-RSS regime is erasing all such symbols which are related to religion, civilization, culture and language of Muslims, adding that in the occupied territory, urdu language, which has been spoken and written for centuries, has been abolished and the Hindi language is being introduced in its place so that the new generation of Kashmiris are cut off from their past.

Terming Kashmir as the land of Sufis and Saints, he said that because of sufis and mystic's righteousness, spiritual teachings and charisma, Hindus and followers of other religions embraced Islam. "He said Islam spread (in Kashmir) not through conquests but by words and deeds of mystics and saints, whose piety, righteousness, spirituality and care for humanity inspired local population to convert to Islam. No forced conversions," he asserted.

He said a rich heritage and architecture was brought to and developed in Kashmir, with a legacy of matchless and unique arts, crafts and industries, including carpet, shawl and textile weaving, paper-mache, wood carving, calligraphy and embroidery.

He said that in spite of these heinous acts of the Indian government, Hindu temples, religious places and buildings and archaeological sites associated with the history of Hindu religion in Azad Kashmir were protected and preserved.

"Azad Kashmir has unique archaeological and historical sites including ancient sites like Sharda Temple, Bagsar Fort, Mangla Fort, Mughal Mosque, Ramkot Fort, Red Fort; and Sufi shrines at Pir Chinasi, Khari Sharif, Darbar Shadi Shaheed, Haji Pir and Sain Saheli Sarkar," Masood Khan said.

AJK President said a rich heritage and architecture was brought to and developed in Kashmir, with a legacy of matchless and unique arts, crafts and industries, including carpet, shawl and textile weaving, paper-mache, wood carving, calligraphy and embroidery.