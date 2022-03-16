AJK President accuses India of maneuvering demographic change of disputed IIOJK violating international laws

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said on Wednesday that India was hatching conspiracies to change the demographic complexion of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to convert Muslims of the state into a minority

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said on Wednesday that India was hatching conspiracies to change the demographic complexion of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to convert Muslims of the state into a minority.

He expressed these views while addressing the swearing in ceremony of newly elected officials of Central Bar Association in the State's metropolis.

He was flanked by the AJK Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and other local leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan said that leadership across the political spectrum in Azad Jammu & Kashmir were united on the issue of Kashmir and believe that the issue must be resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Barrister Chaudhry said that India was hell bent on changing the demographics of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In order to change the region's demography, he said, India had issued fake domiciles to over 4.2 million non-state Hindus. He said the BJP government had recently granted land to 4,000 Indian investors in the occupied Kashmir. The basic motive of settling outsider in the valley, he said, was to change the proportion of the population and to convert the Muslim majority region into a minority.

"The atrocities being perpetrated by India inside occupied Kashmir after August 5 have gone largely unnoticed at global level", he said adding that it was high time that the world should take effective notice of the Indian state terrorism.

He said that Kashmiris living abroad have kept the issue alive at the international level.

Regretting the world's inaction over Kashmir, he said, "Since the heads of foreign countries have vested interests in India that is why they do not come out openly on the Kashmir issue". Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that All Parties Kashmir Rally being held in Muzaffarabad on March 17 was part of a campaign to seek world attention towards the Modi government's settler colonialism policies that seek to control by every means the Kashmir, people and their land.

He said that people from all across the liberated territory should join the Kashmir rally to show their allegiance with Kashmir cause.

On this occasion Advocate Supreme Court Fazal Mehmood Baig, President Central Bar Association, Advocate Supreme Court Khawaja Arshad Mehmood Vice President, Advocate High Court Abdul Naeem Chaudhry Secretary General, Advocate High Court Syed Ahmed Ali Bukhari Joint Secretary, Advocate High Court Syed Jaber Ali Kazmi Member Advocate High Court Adnan Ahmad Pirzada Member of Working Committee, Advocate High Court Faizan Arif Mughal Member of Working Committee, Advocate High Court Saba Nazir Awan Member of Working Committee and Advocate High Court Ambreen Kazmi took oath of the office. On the occasion the president said, the government was taking steps to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the state.

