AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank status

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) President of the Bank of Azad Jammu Kashmir (BoAJK) Shahid Shehzad Mir called on President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the federal metropolis on Monday and apprised the AJK President of an in-depth overview of the Bank's performance and discussed various challenges the institution was currently facing, it was officially said.

"Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President directed the Bank's chief to make every possible effort to achieve scheduled Bank status", AJK President office said this on Monday evening.

Barrister Chaudhry pledged his complete support in this regard, it added.

