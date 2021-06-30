UrduPoint.com
AJK President Advises Youth To Use Digital Technology For Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:33 PM

AJK President advises youth to use digital technology for Kashmir cause

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged the youth of Azad Jammu Kashmir to use their mobile and other digital means as their weapon for raising voice of oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday urged the youth of Azad Jammu Kashmir to use their mobile and other digital means as their weapon for raising voice of oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a 12-member delegation of young entrepreneurs, activists and journalists from all over AJK at Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday, he said that our mothers, sisters and children in IOJK were under siege of the enemy army and their lives, property, honor and dignity were at stake, AJK President office said late Wednesday.

They (Kashmiris) cannot even raise their voice against the oppression because all the means of communication are under the control of the occupation authorities.

"It is the responsibility of the youth living in an atmosphere of freedom to become the voice of the voiceless", Khan said.

He added that this task is not difficult today because the youth with a device in the form of a mobile phone in their hands just need to use it for the right purpose.

Responding to the various questions posed by the members of the youth delegation, the AJK President said that there was no doubt that Kashmir is the prime casus belli but the fact is that India has never accepted the existence of Pakistan. The leaders of India, he maintained, even today declare that they will annihilate Pakistan.

"Given these nefarious intentions of the Indian rulers, it is imperative to maintain Pakistan's nuclear capability", he emphasized.

He said that a Special Economic Zone is being established in Mirpur, which he said, holds great potential for the growth and development of the region.

