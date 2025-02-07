AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Former minister and member of the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Rafique Nayyar called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday and discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in the region, it was officially said.

Voicing their grave concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, they urged the international community to play its much-needed role to help resolve the lingering dispute, which they said was the main cause and consequence of unrest and human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied territory.

