AJK President appoints chairman Ehtesab Bureau

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) : A retired seasoned bureaucrat from the AJK State Administrative Service Sardar Naeem Ahmad Shiraz has been appointed as Chairman of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Ehtesab (Accountability) Bureau for a period of three years.

"The President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir is pleased to appoint Sardar Naeem Ahmed Shiraz (Retd) SMBR, as Chairman AJ&K Ehtesab Bureau.

According to a notification issued by the Law, Justice and Human Rights Department on Tuesday said, salary, allowances and other privileges shall be equivalent to BPS-21".

Shiraz, holding long distinguished career in AJK civil service till and after his retirement, had served at various top slots including Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) as well as as Member AJK Public Service Commission (PSC) besides serving as Secretary to various AJK government nation-building institution during his long service spreading over 30 years till his retirement few years back.