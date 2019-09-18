AJK President appreciates Pakistani, Kashmiri diaspora for highlighting Kashmir issue internationally

The Azad Jammu Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday appreciated Pakistani and Kashmiri community living abroad for highlighting Kashmir issue internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday appreciated Pakistani and Kashmiri community living abroad for highlighting Kashmir issue internationally.

Addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir, he said, "We are thankful to the Pakistani and Kashmiri community for highlighting the miseries and difficulties of Kashmiris at the hand of Indian occupied forces." He said that the Kashmir conference will give a very loud message that Pakistani nation stands right behind the Kashmiris.

The President said India has committed political terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir by revoking the articles, deeming special status to the valley, of its constitution.

He has asserted that the UN Security Council instead of waiting for a formal request from Pakistan and the Kashmiris should take serious cognizance of the horrible situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and avert the dangers posed by Indian hegemonic designs to peace and security of South Asia.

It was the responsibility of the Security Council to play its role to prevent a disastrous war in the region, he added.

The president said India had always presented article 370 as a semblance guarantee of internal autonomy of Kashmir, but dominating majority of Kashmiri people, Pakistan and the United Nations have never recognized this article.

"The Indian rulers had inserted this article to the Indian Constitution to buy loyalties of Sheikh Abdullah and his party, but later, its real spirit was dispensed with through different amendments and presidential orders," he said adding that under this article, the Kashmiri people were allowed to have their own constitution and flag, but the very article was abrogated on August 5, and occupied Jammu and Kashmir was practically turned into an Indian colony.

Sardar Masood Khan said that in spite of incorporation of article 370 in the Indian Constitution in 1949, the international experts had considered India as an occupying and colonial power in Kashmir.

"It has been clarified in the UN resolutions No 91 and 122 that the Indian Government or the Kashmir Legislative Assembly cannot take any unilateral action in relation to the future of Kashmiri people," he added.

The AJK president maintained that India had attacked Kashmir first in 1947 and again in August 2019. "All Indian actions including turning of Jammu and Kashmir state from the occupied territory into an Indian colony, as well as bifurcation of the state, are not only unlawful and immoral but these are also a violation of international law, International humanitarian laws and the UN resolutions," he underlined.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India was carrying out ethnic cleansing and committing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in order to force the Kashmiri people leave their native homeland. He said Indian forces are entering in the houses of Kashmiris and demanding girls to marry with them or face the atrocities.

All these actions are prejudicial to international and humanitarian laws, and we will have to repeatedly knock at the doors of UN Security Council, he added.

He thanked China, Turkey and Iran for extending support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue. He also appreciated Pakistan for gathering support of 50 countries on Kashmir issue.

President Sardar Masood Khan said Indian attack on Kashmir means attack on Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had fought two wars with India soon after its independence in 1947. "The first war, as said by the Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, had been fought by the people of Gilgit Baltistan and AJK to liberate the territory of the Azad territory prior to the armed forces of Pakistan during the conflict with India. The second was the war of survival confronted by the armed forces of Pakistan which left the country in a weak condition," the AJK President said.

He added that Pakistan in that situation had managed 12 resolutions being passed in the United Nations General Assembly. Pakistan should not fear Indian Prime Minister Modi's false claims to initiate a war in the region rather should stand firm to confront any aggression. All Pakistanis and Kashmiris in AJK are ready to render the sacrifices of their lives for their motherland and even women and children are ready to defend their country, he added.

He said there was much hue and cry for mediation over Kashmir Issue but it should be kept in mind that no arbitration without Kashmiris would be accepted on Kashmir.

President Masood Khan also conveyed his messages to diplomats to save Kashmir from carnage, ethnic cleansing and torture. Also save them from occupation and subjugation of India and protect Pakistan from annihilation, he added.

He said the diplomats should also save the world from war and extremist mindset of Hindutva, adding "help us save the civilization not in South Asia rather the world over."