AJK President asks Fazal to help stop bloodshed, genocide in IOJK

Former Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee on Kashmir and the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020) Former Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee on Kashmir and the chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan here on Monday.

The whole spectrum of Kashmir issue, including Indian Army's brutalities in occupied territory, systematic ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people, mass demographic change in Muslim majority disputed state, India's unlawful actions prejudicial to the UN resolutions and international laws figured during the meeting.

Sardar Masood appealed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to approach the leadership of Jamiyat Ulemae Islam Hind and other religious leaders in India to seek their help for the prevention of bloodshed and cessation of heinous crimes against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK President said that besides the carnage of defenceless and innocent civilians in occupied Kashmir, India’s rulers are implementing their evil agenda to change demography of the state, carrying out ethnic cleansing and deprivation of the people of Kashmir from their livelihood and ruining their economy.

India, he said, was fast implementing its plan to weaken the Kashmiri Muslims economically by awarding contracts of construction works to non-state Indian Hindu citizens. “What is happening at present will not remain restricted to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but 200 million Muslims and other minorities of India will also suffer.

He asserted that the creation of a Zionist state in Palestine and settling of Jews from across the globe on the Palestinian territory under Balfour Declaration had taken 30 long years, but India's fascist government is poised to settle non-state Hindus subjects in occupied Kashmir within two years to change the demography of the region.

Domicile certificates of Kashmir have been issued to more than 1.8 non-Kashmiri Hindus during the last three months, and if the exercise continued for next two years, settlement of more than six million non-state Indian people will altogether change the demography of occupied Kashmir, he warned.

The AJK president said that we need unanimous support of all national political parties of Pakistan to foil the Indian designs. He particularly appealed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to use his influence among the Indian Muslims particularly religious parties to secure an end to massacre of innocent people of Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the situation of occupied Kashmir, Maulana Fazlur Reham assured the AJK president that he and his party will raise their voice on the national and international forums to seek an end to inhuman brutalities against the Muslims in occupied Kashmir and to prevent the change of demography of the territory.

He said that steps which may hurt Pakistan's principled and national stand on Kashmir, must not be taken on all sensitive issues including Gilgit-Baltistan. The JUI-F AJK Chief Maulana Saeed Yousuf, Maulana Imtiaz Abbasi, Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim and other local leaders of the JUI-F were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile President Sardar Masood Khan, in a statement strongly condemned India’s hostile and unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LOC) which has killed one of Pak Army soldiers. Describing India’s provocative act as cowardly and unacceptable, AJK President paid tributes to the fallen soldier and convey his deepest condolences to the family of the martyr.

He said India is escalating tension at the Line of Control with the aim to divert the world attention from the deteriorating human rights situation in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Masood Khan also paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army officers and soldiers for sacrificing their lives in defending the motherland and protecting life and property of the people of Azad Kashmir.