AJK President asks students to acquire knowledge for Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday stressed the students to devotedly acquire knowledge in order to turn Pakistan into a great state as was dreamt by our forefathers.

He maintained that the students alongside their studies should also pledge not to take rest until they rid their brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of India's barbarity because Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and similarly, Kashmir has no identity without Pakistan.

He made these remarks while addressing students and teachers of Akhuwwat College and University in Kasur.

The president expressed pleasure that the Akhuwwat Foundation had gathered the students from across the country including Azad Kashmir under one roof, and was providing quality education to them.

The AJK President was happy to note that free education is imparted to poor students at the Akhuwwat College and University.

He maintained that we need to establish a socio-economic system based on the Islamic system of kindness and brotherhood to end discrimination between the rich and the poor.

He added that there was no concept of helping others in the capitalist system and other systems, and this was only islam which encourages helping others without any greed or self-indulgence.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the practice of dividing the society into poor and the rich, weak and the powerful and different sectarian factions have nothing to do with Islamic society.

On the contrary, Islam offers the concept of a strong and stable society in which the state and the society, on the whole, come to the help of the poor and the vulnerable people.

The AJK president while advising the students said that a man and woman can survive in poverty but not without knowledge.

That is why our great Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had laid great emphasis on the acquisition of knowledge.

He maintained that knowledge was also imperative to compete with the surrounding countries and the world nations.

He said, founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad and his entire team also deserve our appreciation for providing free education to poor and destitute students in their educational institutions.

Touching upon the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK president lamented that children in occupied Kashmir were being martyred without any fault on their part.

An episode of ethnic cleansing is going on in the occupied territory and no one including innocent children is safe there.

The people do not enjoy civil liberties because of the foreign army had occupied the whole territory rendered the Kashmiri people are insecure in terms of life and property in their own motherland.