AJK President Assures Complete Facilitation Of Special Persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the AJK government will spare no efforts in facilitating institutions that are imparting education and life skills to the special children in the State.

The President made these remarks while interacting with a four-member delegation headed by Professor Muhammad Ilyas Ayub, president of Azad Kashmir Association of the Blind, said a press release.

The AJK President appreciated the selfless efforts of Prof Ilyas and his team for establishing a modern educational institution for the visually impaired children from all over AJK.

He said that AKAB School is one a kind in AJK which comprehensively looks after the educational needs of the students, free cost.

Professor Ilyas apprised the President that AKAB School for the blind was established in 2002 and currently 150 students are studying in various classes of the school.

He added that students are provided boarding, meals, reading material and relevant facilities under one roof.

Professor Ilyas informed the President that tuition fees in AJK public sector universities for the visually impaired may be waived off so as to encourage the admission of such children.

Furthermore, the employment quota defined by the AJK Public Service Commission may strictly be observed and special persons may be given priority while employing instructors at special education institutions.

He also requested the President to encourage the government to formulate a State policy for special persons so as to help them become a vital and productive part of the society.

President AJK assured that their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority and the relevant government departments will be brought on board. He said that the AJK Presidency would always be there to facilitate the redressal of these issues. He added that the matter relating to the waiving of fees and implementation of special quota in universities would be brought up in consecutive Senate meetings.

Professor Ilyas Ayub also invited the President to visit the AKAB school which the President accepted.

