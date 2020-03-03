AJK president assures full support to PRCS in its AJK-based welfare-oriented projects

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said the presidency and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)-AJK would fully facilitate organizations like the PRCS in their welfare-oriented projects and social endeavors

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said the presidency and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS)-AJK would fully facilitate organizations like the PRCS in their welfare-oriented projects and social endeavors.

He said support would be provided in institutional capacity building for disaster management, risk aversion, training in first aid, community based risk education and victims assistance, skill development for gender empowerment and similar social activities for engaging the youth.

The president made these remarks while interacting with PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq who called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK Presidential Secretariat said in an official statement released to the media.

The AJK president while welcoming Abrar ul Haq, congratulated him on assuming his responsibilities as PRCS chairman.

He said with vast experience in the sectors of social entrepreneurship and other national-level philanthropic initiatives, Abrar would help bring new zeal to PRCS and also enhance the visibility of this very important organisation.

Saying that humanitarian services offered by the PRCS were acknowledged and appreciated at the global level, especially in the wake of the 2005 earthquake, the president said the organization was not only playing a significant role in disaster management and mitigation but was also contributing to relief and rehabilitation work following natural disasters.

He added that PRCS had always a key player in creating valuable awareness within the general public, in the sectors of health, hygiene, sanitation, community self-sufficiency and even providing psycho-social support to the masses afflicted by natural disasters.

The PRCS chairman thanked the president for his support and assured that under his leadership he would dispassionately look into the pending affairs of the PRCS and develop mechanisms to strengthen provincial chapters of the PRCS, which, he said, were the execution arms of the organisations.

Masood Khan said the AJK lied on active seismic fault lines and was also prone to other natural disasters.

"We must constantly revise and update disaster preparedness and risk mitigation plans in disaster-prone areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the best response to unforeseen calamities", he said.

The AJK president said it was pertinent to engage first responders including volunteers, district administration, NDMA, SDMA and people from similar organizations by helping train them in creating awareness relating to disaster management, rescue and relief activities.