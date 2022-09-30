UrduPoint.com

AJK President Attaches Hopes With UNGA Chief For Playing Role To Ensure Early Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:38 PM

AJK President attaches hopes with UNGA chief for playing role to ensure early resolution of Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that the newly elected President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi would play his due role in resolving the much delayed global issue of Kashmir that happens to be one of the oldest unresolved issues pending on the UN agenda

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that the newly elected President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi would play his due role in resolving the much delayed global issue of Kashmir that happens to be one of the oldest unresolved issues pending on the UN agenda.

While congratulating the newly elected President Korosi on assuming charge of his office, the AJK President said in New York on Friday "We hope that the President Korosi will redouble his efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue and help Kashmiris achieve their fundamental rights promised to them by the UN through a dozen of its resolutions", said a press release issued by AJK President office.

The Kashmir dispute, he said, was not only one of the oldest unresolved issues but also an unfinished agenda of the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

Referring to Kashmiris' decades long struggle for right to self-determination, the president said that it was high time that the newly elected president should use his diplomatic clout to get the dispute resolved on the universally accepted principle of right to self-determination that happens to be the cardinal principle of the UN charter.

While urging Korosi to take notice of the stepped-up human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that India's August 5, 2019 unilateral decision had only led to further violations and deterioration of the human rights situation in the UN recognised disputed territory.

Meanwhile, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry who is already present in New York is scheduled to address a rally in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

