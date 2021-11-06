AJK president briefs PM on his foreign visits to highlight Kashmir cause

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The AJK president apprised the prime minister of his successful visit to the United States and Europe to motivate the Pakistani diaspora for highlighting the Kashmir cause internationally.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters pertaining to the development in AJK.