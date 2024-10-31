AJK President calls for a unified stand among Muslims seeking early settlement of Kashmir, Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that it was high time that the entire Muslim Ummah should adopt a unified stand on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine to seek an early and amicable settlement of the long-pending global disputes.

He expressed these views while speaking to Honorary Presidential Adviser for Saudi Arabia Chaudhry Sagheer Ahmed, who called on him at the federal metropolis on Wednesday.

Drawing parallels between Kashmir and Palestine, the president said that the people of both regions were promised the right to self-determination by the United Nations way back in 1948, but both issues hang around despite the passage of 77 years.

On the one hand, India has unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while on the other, Israel has broken records of savagery by launching a full-fledged war to wipe out all Palestinians.

"At this crucial point of time, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), especially Saudi Arabia, should come forward in a big way to help stop systematic genocide in Kashmir and Palestine," the president added.

The president, on the occasion, appreciated the OIC and Saudi Arabia's consistent support for Kashmiris' just cause. He expressed the hope that the OIC and the Arab nations would play their much-needed role to solve the Kashmir issue in line with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

