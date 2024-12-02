Open Menu

AJK President Calls For EU's Effective Role To Help Resolve Lingering Kashmir Dispute Peacefully

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM

AJK President calls for EU's effective role to help resolve lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully

Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union can play an effective role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union can play an effective role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully.

While speaking to Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, Honorary Presidential Advisor for the European Union, at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Terming settlement of the long pending disputes as a key to durable peace in South Asia, Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time that the Kashmiris living in Europe should gear up their efforts to sensitize global community about the early resolution of the Kashmir issue, which he said, was the root cause of tension and abuse of human rights in the region.

"It was quite encouraging that the European Parliament keeps raising its voice from time to time on the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir", he said.

The European Parliament had also presented the Emma Nicholson report on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, expressing EU countries' grave concern over the widespread human rights violations in the region including enforced disappearances and discovery of unnamed mass graves", the president added.

President directed the Honorary Presidential Advisor for Europe Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed to play his proactive role to highlight the Kashmir issue and the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir in the EU and the European Parliament.

Honorary Presidential Advisor for the European Union Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, on the occasion, invited the President to visit Brussels, which he accepted.

