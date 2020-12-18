UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Calls For Intensifying Academic Discourse On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

AJK President calls for intensifying academic discourse on Kashmir

Azad Jammu Kashmir, President Sardar Masood Khan has said that our future generation studying in higher education institutions should be trained in new technologies and prepared to face the challenges of the job market

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir, President Sardar Masood Khan has said that our future generation studying in higher education institutions should be trained in new technologies and prepared to face the challenges of the job market.

"Only then will our youth be able to take Pakistan on the path to success and prosperity", he said.

The AJK President made these remarks while speaking to Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK President office told media Friday night.

The GCU Vice Chancellor informed that their institution will be establishing a Kashmir Centre of Excellence in order to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue. He said that this seat of learning would help create opportunities for the students and faculty members to fully understand the various dimensions of the Kashmir dispute and also produce academic discourses on this issue.

Prof. Dr. Asghar also apprised the President that GCU has a very vibrant and active student societies which have earned praised from all over Pakistan. He added that various societies like the debating, culture, arts and performance societies will work in tandem with the Kashmir society to produce plays, songs and also hold debating competitions on Kashmir.

President Masood Khan greatly appreciated the initiatives of the GCU management in highlighting the Kashmir issue. He said that being the oldest alma mater in the subcontinent, their efforts would act as a huge catalyst in raising the Kashmir issue both in Pakistan and the world.

The State President said that GCU can be instrumental in organising national and international conferences on the Kashmir dispute The President while inviting the VC to visit Muzaffarabad, said that AJK has five public sector universities and groundwork can be prepared for student and faculty exchange programmes in order to enhance mutual linkages, create an atmosphere of learning and focus on capacity building.

Prof. Dr. Asghar also invited the President to address the students and faculty at GCU on Kashmir. He said that this interaction would help provide them with critical information on the nature of the dispute and the on-going human rights violations taking place in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Exchange Education Student Visit Job Jammu Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir GCU Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 12 more COVID-19 positive case ..

1 minute ago

One dead in migrant boat incident near Greek islan ..

1 minute ago

Shaheen-IX joint drill will improve combat capacit ..

1 minute ago

Turkey condemns consulate staff arrest in Greece

1 minute ago

Minister sets up camp office in Lyari to focus on ..

1 minute ago

Three children suffer burns in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.