AJK President Calls For The European Union's Role To Help Resolve Kashmir Conflict
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union can play an important role as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union can play an important role as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.
He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Political Consul Rukiye Komurcu, who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, the AJK President's office later said Thursday evening.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president said that the long-running dispute posed a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.
Stressing the need for early settlement of the dispute, Barrister Chaudhry said that the Kashmir conflict could lead to a nuclear war between the two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India. "Any mishap, no matter how small or big, can be a precursor to a nuclear war between the two nuclear neighbors," the president said.
Given the volatile situation in the region, Barrister Chaudhry expressed that the European Union should appoint its special representative on Kashmir to help resolve the Kashmir issue amicably.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland
Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary
SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system
Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator
Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..
Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote
PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress
Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France
SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io
Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief
Minister orders timely completion of health projects
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President to begin the state-wide mass public-liaison drive on March 164 minutes ago
-
State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK3 hours ago
-
AJK PM invites entrepreneurs to invest in tourism, industrial sectors1 day ago
-
Senior journalist Amin Butt passes away2 days ago
-
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause2 days ago
-
AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry3 days ago
-
Kashmir Council EU rejects Modi's deceitful trap, calls for end to atrocities in Kashmir6 days ago
-
AJK vows for women empowerment on Int'l Women's Day6 days ago
-
AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in state8 days ago
-
World Forum honors Kashmiri poet, scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery8 days ago
-
AJK President seeks audit reforms after receiving annual report10 days ago
-
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect14 days ago