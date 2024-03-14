Open Menu

AJK President Calls For The European Union's Role To Help Resolve Kashmir Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

AJK President calls for the European Union's role to help resolve Kashmir conflict

Azad Jammu Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union can play an important role as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union can play an important role as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Political Consul Rukiye Komurcu, who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Thursday, the AJK President's office later said Thursday evening. 

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president said that the long-running dispute posed a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia.

Stressing the need for early settlement of the dispute, Barrister Chaudhry said that the Kashmir conflict could lead to a nuclear war between the two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India. "Any mishap, no matter how small or big, can be a precursor to a nuclear war between the two nuclear neighbors,"  the president said.

Given the volatile situation in the region, Barrister Chaudhry expressed that the European Union should appoint its special representative on Kashmir to help resolve the Kashmir issue amicably.

