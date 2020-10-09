AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir struggle into global resistance movement

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and Diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) : President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and Diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The people of IIOJK have kept Kashmir liberation movement alive by shedding their blood. It is now the responsibility of the people of AJK, Pakistan and the Kashmiris living abroad to take the voice to every corner of the world", he said this while talking to a delegation of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) led by its Director and human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani at Aiwan-e-Sadr, in the State's capital.

The delegation was comprised of a seven-member team of research internees from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK President office later told media .

The president lauded the efforts of KIIR to highlight the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir globally and said that it was the first think tank of its kind that was moving forward with full focus on Kashmir.

He said that KIIR should work closely with national and international think tanks, especially those in Turkey, Malaysia, the United States and China, to make its efforts more fruitful.

Tracing the history of Kashmir issue, President Khan said that the Kashmir conflict was the creation of influential Kashmir Pandit community of Kashmir. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, was himself a Pandit of Kashmiri origin who did not want Kashmir to become part of Pakistan because government administration in Kashmir had always been in the hands of Pandits and they still had held on the bureaucracy and government of the occupied state.

Describing Kashmiris living in UK, Europe and North America as valuable assets for Pakistan and Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri diaspora communities had played a key role in exposing to the world the steps taken by India regarding occupied Kashmir after August 5 last year. The president said that our people had made their place for themselves in those countries through hard work and continuous struggle and their political clout could be used for Kashmir liberation struggle.