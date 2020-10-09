UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Calls For Transforming Kashmir Struggle Into Global Resistance Movement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir struggle into global resistance movement

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and Diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) : President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Friday urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and Diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The people of IIOJK have kept Kashmir liberation movement alive by shedding their blood. It is now the responsibility of the people of AJK, Pakistan and the Kashmiris living abroad to take the voice to every corner of the world", he said this while talking to a delegation of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) led by its Director and human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani at Aiwan-e-Sadr, in the State's capital.

The delegation was comprised of a seven-member team of research internees from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK President office later told media .

The president lauded the efforts of KIIR to highlight the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir globally and said that it was the first think tank of its kind that was moving forward with full focus on Kashmir.

He said that KIIR should work closely with national and international think tanks, especially those in Turkey, Malaysia, the United States and China, to make its efforts more fruitful.

Tracing the history of Kashmir issue, President Khan said that the Kashmir conflict was the creation of influential Kashmir Pandit community of Kashmir. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, was himself a Pandit of Kashmiri origin who did not want Kashmir to become part of Pakistan because government administration in Kashmir had always been in the hands of Pandits and they still had held on the bureaucracy and government of the occupied state.

Describing Kashmiris living in UK, Europe and North America as valuable assets for Pakistan and Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri diaspora communities had played a key role in exposing to the world the steps taken by India regarding occupied Kashmir after August 5 last year. The president said that our people had made their place for themselves in those countries through hard work and continuous struggle and their political clout could be used for Kashmir liberation struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Altaf Hussain Europe Turkey China Jammu United Kingdom United States Malaysia Tank Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Media From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

1 hour ago

KP Cabinet delgation condoles with family of Zaina ..

5 minutes ago

US House Democrats Introduce Bill for Commission t ..

5 minutes ago

Lukoil CEO Sees No Risks for Offshore Projects, Be ..

5 minutes ago

KP paying stipend to children of higher dropout ra ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes French investment, technological ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.