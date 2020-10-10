UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Calls For Transforming Kashmir Struggle Into Global Resistance

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

AJK President calls for transforming Kashmir struggle into global resistance

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, has urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th October, 2020) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, has urged people of liberated territory, Pakistan and diaspora community to practically contribute to transforming the Kashmir liberation movement into a global campaign to end repression and settler colonialism in the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“The people of Occupied Kashmir have kept Kashmir liberation movement alive by shedding their blood. It is now the responsibility of the people of AJK, Pakistan and the Kashmiris living abroad to take the voice to every corner of the world.”

He said this while talking to a delegation of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) led by Director KIIR and human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Muzaffarabad. The delegation comprised of a seven-member team of research internees from Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The AJK President lauded the efforts of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations to highlight the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir globally and said that it was the first think tank of its kind that is moving forward with full focus on Kashmir.

He said that KIIR should work closely with national and international think tanks, especially those in Turkey, Malaysia, the United States and China, to make its efforts more fruitful.

Tracing the history of Kashmir issue, President Khan said that the Kashmir conflict was the creation of influential Kashmir Pandit community of Kashmir. Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first minister, was himself a Pandit of Kashmiri origin who did not want Kashmir to become part of Pakistan because government administration in Kashmir has always been in the hands of Pandits and they still have held on the bureaucracy and government of the occupied state.

Describing Kashmiris living in UK, Europe and North America as valuable assets for Pakistan and Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri diaspora communities had played a key role in exposing to the world the steps taken by India regarding occupied Kashmir after August 5 last year. The President said that our people have made their place for themselves in those countries through hard work and continuous struggle and their political clout can be used for Kashmir liberation struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Altaf Hussain Europe Turkey China Jammu United Kingdom United States Malaysia Tank Muzaffarabad Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From Government Blood

Recent Stories

WFP, IDB generously helped rehabilitate quake vict ..

44 seconds ago

Opposition parties should postpone their protests, ..

16 minutes ago

China praises Pakistan’s support at UN on Hong K ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.