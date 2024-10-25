AJK President Calls For Unified Stance On Kashmir Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has stressed the need for a unified stand on the Kashmir issue
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has stressed the need for a unified stand on the Kashmir issue.
Addressing a dinner hosted in honor of heads of various political parties in the state capital on Thursday, AJK President said the leadership across the political spectrum must come together to effectively promote the Kashmir cause.
"There is a dire need for the top leadership representing different political and religious parties to rise above partisan politics and work together for the freedom movement of Kashmir," the president said.
He noted that with the main Hurriyat Conference leadership languishing in Indian jails, "it is our shared responsibility to become a voice for the voiceless Kashmiri brothers and sisters".
Referring to the growing importance of social media, the AJK president said these platforms could be used to expose India's "brutal face" and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.
The event was attended by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former Prime Ministers Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan and other senior political leaders.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welfare of humanity48 minutes ago
-
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from Indian unlawful occ ..2 days ago
-
AJK Police equipped with the latest fast-moving 19-vehicle fleet2 days ago
-
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities inflicted on innocent ..2 days ago
-
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge4 days ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada7 days ago
-
Sport infrastructure would be developed soon in AJK Secretary Sports8 days ago
-
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay9 days ago
-
AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother9 days ago
-
Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development11 days ago
-
AJK govt plans to promote tourism in Poonch division11 days ago
-
APC: AJK govt always supports Kashmir freedom struggle: Ch Anwar11 days ago