AJK President Calls For Unified Stance On Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has stressed the need for a unified stand on the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has stressed the need for a unified stand on the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a dinner hosted in honor of heads of various political parties in the state capital on Thursday, AJK President said the leadership across the political spectrum must come together to effectively promote the Kashmir cause.

"There is a dire need for the top leadership representing different political and religious parties to rise above partisan politics and work together for the freedom movement of Kashmir," the president said.

He noted that with the main Hurriyat Conference leadership languishing in Indian jails, "it is our shared responsibility to become a voice for the voiceless Kashmiri brothers and sisters".

Referring to the growing importance of social media, the AJK president said these platforms could be used to expose India's "brutal face" and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

The event was attended by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former Prime Ministers Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan and other senior political leaders.

