AJK President calls for value-based education in society

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan urged teachers and educators to impart value-based education to the children to mold them into responsible citizens of the country

"We should teach our students to be honest, truthful, punctual, resilient and self- confident to make sure that they grow up with a firm understanding of right and wrong through the learning of morals and principles," Sardar Masood Khan said while addressing National Director Conference (NDC) of the Dar-e Arqam Schools System in Murree late Thursday, AJK Presidential Secretariat later told APP today.

He advised the management of Dar-e-Arqam to accelerate efforts for the development of an educational system that focuses on equipping the youth with competitive practical skills, knowledge and character building.

He said that three types of educational system in Pakistan was not fulfilling our national needs an era of rapid progress, hence time has come to develop a uniform education system in the country to achieve our national objectives.

"Due to the diverse education system in Pakistan, the country was lagging behind in achieving desired national goals and it needs to be made uniformed and indigneousized," Masood emphasized.

Speaking about the quality of education, the president said that the profession of teaching itself was skill and teachers need to be taught on a regular basis in order to prepare them for the transfer of knowledge in effective manners.

He expressed his satisfaction that the Dar-e- Arqam school System was providing quality education to the thousands of children through its 107 schools located in different parts of the country by focusing on the personality development of the students besides providing meaningful education.

AJK President said that our educational institution, both in public and private sectors, should set a target to make Pakistan one of the ten most economically developed countries of the world by preparing the students to become, engineers, doctors, technologists, economists and entrepreneurs.

Terming Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia as emerging markets of the Muslim world, Masood said that we should also make a resolve to put Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity in the next fifteen to twenty years.

Terming China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a blessing from Allah for the Pakistani nation, the President said that CPEC will help the country to develop its infrastructure, energy, agriculture and will hopefully transform the country into a regional economic hub. However, he said that it will not be wise to consider the project as a substitute for our overall economic development.

Touching upon the challenges Pakistan was facing internally and externally, the President said that the tide of Hindu extremism in our neighbourhood that has targeted Pakistan, people of Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Muslims was one of the biggest challenges confronting the country today.

He said that saving the lives of our brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir and helping them to realize their right to self-determination was another challenge that we will have to meet with unity and national cohesion.