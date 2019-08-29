AJK President calls for vibrant role of lawyers, media to awake world conscience on Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said that various segments of civil society particularly legal fraternity and media would have to play an active role in promoting national harmony and thwart India's heinous designs in the region

"The lawyers' community through resolutions in their meetings and using the power of media can convey the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people to the international community particularly big powers," he added.

He expressed these view while talking to an eight-member delegation of the human rights committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, which called on him here at Aiwane Sadr in the State's metropolis and discussed among other issues, the worst human rights' violations, promulgation of black laws, change of demography and suspension of people's civic rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK president said that India has been busy in systematic genocide of Kashmiri people for the last seven decades, but since August 5 this year, it has started implementing a horror plan to deprive the Kashmiri people of their religious entity, values, and special status of Kashmiri people.

Semi-autonomous status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been abolished and the territory has been bifurcated.

Masood said that India while depriving the Kashmiri people of their rights, has been fast implementing its sordid plan of settling non-Kashmiri Hindus, settlements exclusively for the Kashmiri pundits and rehabilitating the so-called refugees of West Pakistan besides grabbing lands of Kashmiri people to oblige Indian ex-servicemen in the held valley.

To prevent strong reaction of Kashmiri people against this plan, the strictest curfew has been enforced in occupied Kashmir for the past three weeks. However, he maintained that the Kashmiri people have unanimously rejected these oppressive actions, and have expressed the determination to continue their liberation struggle.

On this occasion, Chairman Supreme Court Bar Association's human rights committee Rana Ghulam Sarwar and other members of the delegation said that Modi regime and the terrorist RSS group have made the lives of Muslims miserable in not only occupied Kashmir but whole of India.

They stressed the need for convening international judicial conference to address the situation arisen in occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the revocation of articles 370 and 35-A.

They appealed to the United Nations, international human rights organizations and the influential countries to declare RSS a terrorist outfit and prevent India from carrying out inhuman actions.