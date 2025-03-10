AJK President Calls On EU To Appoint Special Envoy To Help Resolve K-Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the European Union (EU) should appoint its special envoy on Kashmir to help resolve the longstanding dispute peacefully.
According to president office, Barrister Sultan said this while talking to Austrian Ambassador Andrea Wicki who called on him in at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolison Monday.
Stressing the need for early resolution of the lingering dispute, Barrister Sultan said that the Kashmir dispute could be the tinderbox and a flash point for a nuclear conflagration.
"Therefore, the international community, particularly the European Union should come forward in a big way to stop bloodshed and violence in the region", he added.
The AJK president, while referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, said that Austria having an excellent track record on human rights can play an important role to stop ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
APP/ahr/378
