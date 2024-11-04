Open Menu

AJK President Calls On Kashmiri Expats To Advocate For Kashmir Settlement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday urged Kashmiri expatriates in the UK to intensify their efforts for a swift and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue

During a meeting with former Waltham Stow Mayor Shaukat Ali at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry praised the efforts of UK-based Kashmiris in raising awareness about the Kashmir situation in the British Parliament and other forums.

He emphasized that the UK as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has a vital role to play in addressing the longstanding conflict which has led to significant human rights violations in the region.

President AJK condemned the Indian government's actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the Modi administration has escalated violence and brutality against the Kashmiri people.

He highlighted the alarming reports of extrajudicial killings and the use of pellet guns that have severely injured civilians.

He called on the international community to exert pressure on India to halt the violence and facilitate a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Additionally, President Chaudhry condemned Israel's actions against Palestinians and stressed the importance of supporting the Palestinian cause alongside the struggle for Kashmir.

He expressed disappointment at the lack of response from powerful nations regarding the ongoing violence against Palestinian civilians.

