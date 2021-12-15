AJK President calls Pakistani Parliament to keep raising Kashmiris' plight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Wednesday urged the Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan to take the initiative of consistently passing resolutions on Kashmir issue.

In a call on by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suhrawardy at Aiwan-e-Sadr Kashmir House, the AJK President condemned the ongoing massacre and brutal human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiris in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Sultan Mehmood said the international community must play its role for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President mentioned that Dr Zarqa's father Abdul Haq Suhrawardy was the first Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir and he laid the foundation of bureaucracy in AJK that was why he was also known as Father of Bureaucracy in AJK.

President Sultan said, "He was probably the only Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir who belonged to AJK and I strongly believe that as her daughter you will continue to raise your voice against the ongoing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and for resolution of Kashmir issue in Senate and other forums."On the occasion, Senator Dr Zarqa Suhrawardy assured the President of AJK her complete support for the cause and mentioned that the way he as aggressively raising voice on the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK and Kashmir issue on international forums, she was also standing beside him on Kashmir issue.

President AJK and Senator Dr Zarqa Suhrawardy also discussed issues of mutual interest during the meeting.