AJK President Concerned Over Fresh Build Up Of Occupying Indian Military In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:47 PM

AJK President concerned over fresh build up of occupying Indian military in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday expressed grave concern over the mass concentration of Indian troops in northern parts of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that the latest movement of the occupying Indian Army in the occupied territory may be a prelude to some big military operation

Commenting on the latest reports pouring in from IIOJK, he said the Indian fanatic rulers have already turned the whole occupied territory into a big military garrison while the latest deployment and the movement of troops towards northern Kashmir was alarming.

Commenting on the latest reports pouring in from IIOJK, he said the Indian fanatic rulers have already turned the whole occupied territory into a big military garrison while the latest deployment and the movement of troops towards northern Kashmir was alarming.

He maintained that since August 2019, India has constantly been increasing the strength of its troops in occupied territory in order to use force against those demanding freedom and the right to self-determination.

Referring to the Indian Army's brutalities, human rights violations and crimes against humanity, the AJK president said that more than one million Indian troops were engaged in killing, injuring, and maiming the Kashmiri people perpetuating the worst inhuman torture on those languishing in prisons and concentration camps.

He appealed to the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take exception to the Indian brutalities, the worst human rights abuses, grabbing of lands of Kashmir people and settling foreign Hindus there, and play their role to prevent the Indian government from such actions.

Sardar Masood Khan said the change of demography of the occupied and the disputed territory of Kashmir and illicit transfer of population from outside is a violation the international law particularly the fourth Geneva Convention.

The state president said that peaceful and unarmed Kashmir people were resisting the Indian Army, and this is the fact that the Kashmiri people are not terrorists but the victims of state terrorism.

He said that bilateral talks with India for the solution of the Kashmir issue have always been inconclusive because India has been using these talks as a time-buying ploy and to hoodwink the international community and the Kashmiri people.

