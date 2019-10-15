UrduPoint.com
AJK President Condemned Indian Firing At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:57 PM

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

Three civilian died, 8 others injured in Neza Peer Sector

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th October, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Line of Control (LoC) in Neza Peer Sector.

The remote Neza Peer area located in Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was heavily shelled by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, leaving three civilians including a minor girl dead and eight others wounded on Tuesday.

Saying that Indian forces were escalating tension on LoC only to detract the world’s attention from the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), Masood said that Indian acts of aggression at LoC cannot dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland from Indian occupation.

While expressing sympathies with the families of those martyred, AJK President said that the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire region.

“We paid tribute to the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) for braving Indian aggression with a valiant spirit and assured them of compensation for their losses.’ The president remarked.

He said India was subjecting Kashmiris to worst kind of tyranny and barbarism on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

