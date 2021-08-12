UrduPoint.com

AJK President Condemns Arbitrary Arrests In IIOJK Ahead Of India's Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday strongly condemned arbitrary arrests of dozen of youth and fresh restrictions on the movement of people in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) ahead of India's Independence Day

Reacting on the house-to-house searches and arbitrary arrests of people by the Indian Army and police in Srinagar and other areas, the President AJK said that India, on one hand, was preparing to celebrate its Independence and on the other hand, it was depriving Kashmiris of their basic freedom. "The voices of dissent are being increasingly muzzled while organizations aligned with the BJP-RSS have gained freedom. It is a mockery of India's so-called democracy and freedom", the State President said.

Sardar Masood Khan said that not only the lives of Kashmiri Muslims had been made miserable in India and IIOJK but all minorities including moderate Hindus, Dalit, Christian, Sikh and Parsi communities were being badly affected by the policies of Modi's fascist government. "Now this perception has deepened in the world that there is no democracy in India but a rule of oppression in which the rights of all except the limited ruling class and the ruling party, are not protected and their lives, properties, and dignity are at peril", Khan said.

The State President said that the IIOJK was practically turned into a military garrison and police state where unarmed personnel in army and police uniforms were not only terrorizing innocent and helpless Kashmiris, but they were also engaged in genocide through the massacre of innocent people.

Strongly condemning the ruthless atrocities and blatant violation of human rights of Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, President Masood called upon the international community to play its role for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that Kashmiris were determined to carry on their struggle until they liberate their territory from India and make it part of Pakistan as per their political desire.

APP / AHR.

