AJK President Condemns Imposition Of New Construction Laws In IOJK:

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:35 PM

AJK President condemns imposition of new construction laws in IOJK:

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Thursday strongly condemned the latest Indian move to grab the lands of Kashmiri people by amending existing construction and development laws in the occupied territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Thursday strongly condemned the latest Indian move to grab the lands of Kashmiri people by amending existing construction and development laws in the occupied territory.

The puppet IOJK State Administrative Council headed by Delhi's installed Lt Governor G.C. Murmu recently approved a proposal to amend the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the Development Act, 1970 for notifying "strategic areas" for use by the occupational forces and regulating construction through a special dispensation.

The AJK President said in a statement issued on Thursday that the motive behind promulgation of such laws in occupied Kashmir is absolutely clear that the Indian government wants to establish settlements in the so-called strategic areas to house the Indian citizens thereafter granting them citizenship under the new domicile laws. The move is aimed at to turn the majority of Kashmiri Muslims into the minority in their own homeland.

"The latest amendments will expedite the process of demographic changes in the occupied state and turn the entire region into a military garrison," he emphasized.

The President went on to say that after the start of construction process by Indian occupation forces, the forests land of the territory will further squeeze and this will have highly negative impacts on the environment of the region.

He maintained that the puppet regime of occupied Kashmir has already handed over 243 hectares of land to Indian military and paramilitary forces, while the Indian Army had already unlawfully occupied 21,400 hectors of land.

Sardar Masood Khan said that under the new law, the Indian Army can declare any part of the occupied territory including agricultural lands, residential areas and neighbourhood to be "strategic areas".

The AJK President also condemned in stronger terms the shifting of three Kashmiri woman leaders Asiya Andrabi, Naheeha Nasreen and Fehmida Soofi by the Indian government to the punishment wards of Tihar Jail in Delhi.

He called upon the international human rights organizations to raise their voice against the fascist tactics of the Indian government and prevent it from outraging fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people.

He said that since the lockdown enforced by the Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, more than 13,000 Kashmiri youth have been detained in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India where they are facing the worst inhuman torture.

He said that the sole motive behind these imperialist tactics of India is that the Kashmiri people give up their demand for the realization of their right to self-determination, which had been recognized by the whole international community including the United Nations.

