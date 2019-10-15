AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday vehemently condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Line of Control (LoC) in Neiza Peer Sector in Haveili district of AJK , it was officially said.

"The remote Neiza Peer area located in Haveli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was heavily shelled by Indian troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, leaving three civilians including a minor girl dead and eight others wounded on Tuesday", an official statement issued by the AJK Presidential secretariat Tuesday night said.

Saying that Indian forces were escalating tension on LoC only to detract the world's attention from the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), President Masood said that Indian acts of aggression at LoC cannot dampen the spirit of Kashmiri people for the freedom of their motherland from Indian occupation.

While expressing sympathies with the families of those martyred, AJK President said that the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire region.