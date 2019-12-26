AJK president condemns Indian firing on LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan condemned Indian firing on Line of Control (LoC) and paid rich tribute to two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC

In a statement issued here Thursday, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said the ceasefire violations by India on LoC was to divert world's attention from its internal situation where hundreds of thousand people are protesting against inhuman and draconian law enforced by Modi government.

The president said India was desperately targeting civilian population along LoC in an attempt to divert world attention from its internal disharmonious circumstances and was heavily damaging life and property of civilian population near the Line of Control.

He expressed condolence with the families of martyred soldiers and paid rich tribute to them for their sacrifice for the country and hoped that nation would courageously defeat Indian aggression.