AJK President condemns Indian shelling at LoC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the firing by Indian Occupation forces at the civilians residing along Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, which resulted in injuries to the ten civilian including women and children.

He described the unprovoked Indian troops' firing in different sectors of Line of Control as a cowardly act and an attempt to divert attention of the world from the worst situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in India.

Commenting on the fresh spate of Indian shelling from across the LoC on Monday, he said India’s war hysteria is threatening peace and security in the region.

He said that around a half million people of 80,000 families could come under direct fire from Indian forces and warned that Indian war frenzy could create IOK like humanitarian crisis on this side of the LoC.

The President said that last year has been the worst year for people residing along LoC in Azad Kashmir as over 60 civilian killed, 300 seriously injured or disabled, houses and crops were destroyed, livestock killed and infrastructure ruined.

The AJK president called upon the international community particularly the United Nations to take notice of India's war hysteria, and exert pressure on the Modi regime to stop unprovoked firing on the civilian population.

It may be recollected that India under its hegemonic designs, has stepped up unprovoked firing in different sectors of the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, and the international community has been frequently criticizing it.

However, the sordid exercise by India continues unabated. Sardar Masood Khan has said that India is whipping up a militarist and war psychoses by targeting civilian with the most lethal weapons including cluster ammunition, snipers could create another humanitarian crisis on this side of LoC. Urging United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to effectively monitor ceasefire violation, President question why UN Secretary General and Security Council fail to take cognizance of such violations regularly reported by UNMOGIP