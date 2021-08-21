AJK President condemns killing of youth in IIOJK

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudry on Saturday declared the martyrdom of six youths by the Indian Army in the last 72 hours in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the worst state terrorism

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) : AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudry on Saturday declared the martyrdom of six youths by the Indian Army in the last 72 hours in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the worst state terrorism.

He said that systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth in IIOJK is a part of a nefarious plan to silence the potent voices for freedom and the right to self-determination.

Reacting to the latest incident of killing of three youths by the Indian Army in Pulwama district of IIOJK, the AJK President said that in the last three days, the Indian Army martyred six youths in fake encounters in the occupied territory.

"It is the worst example of oppression and barbarism that should be taken seriously by the international community and international human rights organizations", he said.

He said that under a well-thought-out plan, the Indian Army is targetting young people under various pretexts who were raising their voice for freedom and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The state president observed that after August 2019, the Indian government not only deprived Kashmiris of many of their basic rights by abolishing the special status of Kashmir, but also committed crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Citing a recent report by the Kashmir Media Service, he said that in the past two years since August 2019, the Indian Army had shot 410 youths and killed and arrested 2,300 youths under black laws in 1200 different cases.

All these actions of the Indian rulers are aimed at terrorizing and frightening the Kashmiris to keep them away from the Kashmir freedom movement, he said and added that all the tactics of oppression by India would fail and the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir would one day achieve the goal of freedom and liberty.