AJK President Condemns Uninterrupted Indian Firing At Different Sectors Of LoC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

AJK President condemns uninterrupted Indian firing at different sectors of LoC

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday condemned the uninterrupted and intensified Indian firing and mortar shelling at different sectors of LoC including Chungan, Dhodniyal and Shardah sectors in district Neelum of Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday condemned the uninterrupted and intensified Indian firing and mortar shelling at different sectors of LoC including Chungan, Dhodniyal and Shardah sectors in district Neelum of Azad Kashmir.

He lamented the killing of innocent citizens and expressed his condolences and sympathies with bereaved families. He termed unprovoked firing a brutal act of cowardice by Indian forces and called upon UN to take cognizance of Indian blatant and sheer violation of ceasefire.

Masood said the Indian forces are using cluster bombs and other unlawful fatal weapons against unarmed citizens living on Line of Control.

He added that India was signatory of not using fatal weapons against civilian population but now it is breaching international treaties.

He urged international community to make India accountable for breaching international laws by pushing region towards the devastating war.

AJK President said that Pakistan Army is ready to meet any Indian aggression and misadventure.

He said that India could not break nerves of Kashmiri people by using draconian laws against them adding morale, determination and steadfastness of people for freedom is higher than Himalaya and freedom is now imminent.

