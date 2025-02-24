Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist, columnist and Editor-in-Chief weekly Kasheer Athar Masood Wani, who died in Rawalpindi after prolonged illness on Sunday

According to president office, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The president also paid rich tributes to the deceased for his valuable services in the field of journalism and freedom of press in the country.

The veteran journalist's demise, he said, was a huge loss for the journalist community.

