AJK President Condoles Demise Of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist, columnist and Editor-in-Chief weekly Kasheer Athar Masood Wani, who died in Rawalpindi after prolonged illness on Sunday
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist, columnist and Editor-in-Chief weekly Kasheer Athar Masood Wani, who died in Rawalpindi after prolonged illness on Sunday.
According to president office, the president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
The president also paid rich tributes to the deceased for his valuable services in the field of journalism and freedom of press in the country.
The veteran journalist's demise, he said, was a huge loss for the journalist community.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
CPO directs to beef up Chinese security
Vehicle-lifter gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered
STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah
Official rates of milk, mutton, beef announced for Ramazan
Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally
FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership
National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement
Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest27 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Kashmiri Journalist Ather Wani1 hour ago
-
AJK PM assures fair distribution of funds among Local councils4 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo6 days ago
-
AJK PM says his government aims to provide electricity, flour subsidy from own resources6 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir's unwavering loyalty ..7 days ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 207 days ago
-
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight13 days ago
-
AJK PM calls for education system overhaul to meet modern demands13 days ago
-
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed pledge for freedom13 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq warns India to halt its brutalities14 days ago
-
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK17 days ago