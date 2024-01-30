AJK President Condoles Demise Of Surraya Khurshid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:57 PM
According to an official statement, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed his grief and sorrow at the passing of Surraya Khurshid, the widow of former President K H Khurshid
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) According to an official statement, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed his grief and sorrow at the passing of Surraya Khurshid, the widow of former President K H Khurshid.
"In his condolence statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK President, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace"
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
Security staff to strike at major German airports
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi
Election campaign in full swing at NA-145
ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast
MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar
UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year
Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles demise of Pervaiz Shoukat and R ..4 days ago
-
AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah5 days ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq leaves for Makkah to perform Umrah5 days ago
-
Kashmiris' continuous struggle will not end till they get their desired outcome5 days ago
-
India's so-called democracy & secularism world's worst farce: AJK PM5 days ago
-
AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother6 days ago
-
AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and rule of law6 days ago
-
AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs7 days ago
-
AJK President rejects India's protest over British envoy's visit to Mirpur-AJK15 days ago
-
Huge opportunities of investment available in AJK: Barrister Sultan15 days ago
-
Gaza children killings is bloodiest callousness of history: Attique22 days ago