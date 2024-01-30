Open Menu

AJK President Condoles Demise Of Surraya Khurshid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 09:57 PM

AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

According to an official statement, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed his grief and sorrow at the passing of Surraya Khurshid, the widow of former President K H Khurshid

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) According to an official statement, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed his grief and sorrow at the passing of Surraya Khurshid, the widow of former President K H Khurshid.

"In his condolence statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK President, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace"

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

Recent Stories

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

5 seconds ago
 Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for ..

Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power

6 seconds ago
 May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate ..

May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail

7 seconds ago
 Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case

11 minutes ago
 Security staff to strike at major German airports

Security staff to strike at major German airports

11 minutes ago
 ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,offi ..

ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK

8 minutes ago
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campa ..

Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

Election campaign in full swing at NA-145

8 minutes ago
 ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regardin ..

ECP seeks report from Chief Secretary, IG regarding Sibi blast

8 minutes ago
 MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sang ..

MQM-P announces support for GDA candidates in Sanghar

8 minutes ago
 UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challengi ..

UPS says it will cut 12,000 jobs, closes challenging year

8 minutes ago
 Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for developmen ..

Sardar Yousuf vows to continue work for development, welfare of people

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir