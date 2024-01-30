AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) According to an official statement, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed his grief and sorrow at the passing of Surraya Khurshid, the widow of former President K H Khurshid.

"In his condolence statement issued here on Tuesday, the AJK President, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace"

