AJK President Condoles Over Death of Veteran UK-based Journalist Ali Noorani
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 08:08 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sudden death of a UK-based young journalist from Mirpur Chaudhry Ali Khadim Noorani, following a cardiac arrest.
In a condolence statement issued on Friday, the President AJK extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
