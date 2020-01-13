UrduPoint.com
AJK President Condoles With Affected Families Of Neelam Valley

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:13 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to heavy snowfall and torrential downpour in the Neelum Valley and other areas

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to heavy snowfall and torrential downpour in the Neelum Valley and other areas.

The AJK president, in a statement, also sympathized with the bereaved family of three persons, including two women who perished in an avalanche in Kel Kundian Bela areas.

He also grieved over burial of four schoolchildren in another avalanche in Lawat Bala area of the valley. One child had died and three were injured in the sad mishap.

He directed the health department and the local administration to provide all possible relief and medical facilities to the citizens affected by rain and snowfall.

Every possible step should be taken to shift the local population affected by inclement weather to safer places and measures must be taken for the protection of their life and property.

Sardar Masood Khan also appealed to Red Crescent Society and other social organizations to take steps jointly with the government agencies, to save the citizens from the effects of snowfall and rains.

