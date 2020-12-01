AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death of his mother

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan visited the PML-N chief Mian Shahbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town Lahore on Tuesday, and condoled the demise of the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan visited the PML-N chief Mian Shahbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town Lahore on Tuesday, and condoled the demise of the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

The state President also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the former speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Ghulam Sadiq and the another PPP leader and former AJK minister Mohammad Matloob Inqalabi, and in a statement, paid rich tributes to him for his political and public services.