UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Condoles With Shehbaz On The Death Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:21 PM

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death of his mother

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan visited the PML-N chief Mian Shahbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town Lahore on Tuesday, and condoled the demise of the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan visited the PML-N chief Mian Shahbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town Lahore on Tuesday, and condoled the demise of the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

The state President also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the former speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Ghulam Sadiq and the another PPP leader and former AJK minister Mohammad Matloob Inqalabi, and in a statement, paid rich tributes to him for his political and public services.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

5 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

8 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

8 minutes ago

New mango varieties 'Azeem Chaunsa', 'Chenab Gold' ..

12 minutes ago

Uzbekistan produced 3.8 mln tons of cotton in 2020 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.